Venezuela will hold military drills on border with Colombia — Maduro

CARACAS, September 4. /TASS/. Venezuelan armed forces will hold military drills on the border with Colombia, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday.

"I have ordered to hold military drills along the western border on September 10-28," Maduro said in a speech broadcast on Twitter.

Maduro also ordered to strengthen security on the border with Colombia. "I ordered the strategic operational command of the Venezuelan Armed Forces and all military units stationed at the border to declare the orange danger code due to the possibility of an agression from Colombia toward Venezuela," he said.

Last week the Colombian authorities accused the Venezuelan government of sheltering and assisting members of the militant group Revoutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who earlier announced their return to armed resistance. Caracas in turn accused Bogota of sheltering people who planned to stage explosions in Venezuela.