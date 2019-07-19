Mesdar tanker allowed to continue voyage after being briefly detained by Iran — company

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Birtish transport company Norbulk Shipping UK has confirmed that the Liberian registered tanker Mesdar was allowed to continue its voyage after being "boarded by armed personnel" when crossing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian news agency Tasnim earlier reported that Mesdar was allowed to continue its voyage after receiving warnings over security and water pollution.

The IRNA agency reported on Friday that Iran's elite forces Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) detained British tanker Stena Impero over the vessel's "violation of international rules." According to the IRGC, the tanker was escorted to the shore for inspections.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the Liberain registered Mesdar tanker was also detained by the Iranian authorities.