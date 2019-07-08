Spewing obscenities against Russia on TV disgraces Georgians, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The use of foul language against the Russian authorities on Georgian TV is unacceptable, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that it was a disgrace to the Georgian people.

"As for insults against our country and our president, we certainly believe them to be absolutely unacceptable, we strongly condemn them," Peskov said. He pointed out that "the entire Georgian leadership, including the president, the prime minister, members of the parliament and the parliament speaker have resolutely condemned the incident."

"Undoubtedly, such behavior — no matter if it was triggered by someone seeking to further complicate Russian-Georgian relations or was the result of complete insanity — is unworthy of the Georgian people who boast ancient history and rich cultural traditions. That said, it surely is a disgrace to Georgians," Peskov added.

The Russian presidential spokesman also said that Georgia "has been hit by new fits of Russophobia" in recent days. According to him, "all this is nothing but the result of the government’s unwillingness to rein in extremist-minded roughnecks."

On Sunday, a host at Georgia’s Rustavi-2 opposition TV channel used foul language to scold the Russian leadership. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze, former Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze and ex-Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze strongly condemned his remarks. Rustavi-2 Director General Nika Gvaramia also criticized Gabunia’s behavior. In addition, the TV host’s statements received a negative response from a large number of Georgian Facebook users.