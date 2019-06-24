Kiev forces violate ceasefire agreement again over past day, says LPR militia

LUGANSK, June 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire agreement over the past 24 hours opening fire on militia’s positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the LPR militias announced on Monday.

"The area of the village of Lozovoye came under fire," the LuganskInformCenter quoted a spokesman for the LPR militia as saying.

He stated that the Ukrainian military used firearms and grenade launchers to shell the above-mentioned rural location in the Lugansk People’s Republic.

More than 20 ceasefire agreements have been concluded since an armed conflict broke out in Donbass in April 2014, but the involved parties failed to secure a sustainable ceasefire.

On March 7, the security subgroup of the Contact Group on the resolution of the situation in eastern Ukraine agreed to declare a spring ceasefire in Donbass starting on March 8. However, the Ukrainian military broke the ceasefire just five minutes after it had taken effect.