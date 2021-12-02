‘Foreign agent’ media to be invited to Putin’s annual news conference, Kremlin affirms

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Kremlin will invite media outlets registered as ‘foreign agents’ to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference on December 23, Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"Yes, indeed. Not all of them, of course, there are many ‘foreign agent’ media. But mainstream ones which actively cover the presidential events will be invited," he assured.

Peskov specified that having ‘foreign agent’ status does not prohibit media from working in Russia.

Responding to a question of whether there is some sort of plan-B, including the cancellation or postponement of the press conference in case the epidemiological situation deteriorates, the Kremlin spokesman said that "We live in such circumstances that even in the short term, the unfolding of the coronavirus crisis can make its own adjustments, and not only for a press conference.".