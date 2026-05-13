No formal accusations levied against Russian anti-doping body — RUSADA chief

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has not been accused of anything formally and continues to operate normally, RUSADA Director General Veronika Loginova said on Wednesday.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) stated earlier that it was continuing to review materials about Loginova's alleged involvement in doping fraud at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

"Right now, there is a lot of negative reporting about RUSADA. But I want to assure you that our anti-doping system is above board, we have no problems, we do not receive any official accusations," Loginova said speaking at a panel session during the "National Health - Prosperity of Russia" forum in Moscow.

"We are moving on, we are working, we are carrying out a large number of anti-doping activities," she added.

Earlier in a comment to TASS, Loginova demanded that The New York Times, which was the first to publish the material with the accusations, provide evidence for its claims of her alleged involvement in doping fraud at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The head of RUSADA also did not rule out filing a lawsuit.

The 21st all-Russia forum "National Health - Prosperity of Russia" is being held in the Russian capital’s downtown area on Wednesday. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.