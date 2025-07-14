Rublev moves back into top-ten of ATP Rankings after strong Wimbledon showing

LONDON, July 14. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev climbed four spots in the ATP’s latest (Association of Tennis Professionals) rankings of the world’s best tennis players released by the association on Monday.

Last week, Rublev, playing neutrally at international tournaments, reached the fourth round of the prestigious Wimbledon tournament in London. He moved up from his previous 14th position to the bottom of the Top-10 in the ATP Ranking with 3,110 points.

Meanwhile, another Russian, Daniil Medvedev, lost in the opening round of Wimbledon, putting him at 2,630 in the ATP Rankings. He dropped from from 9th to 14th place in the world rankings.

The Top-10 of the ATP Ranking List is as follows: 1st Jannik Sinner (Italy, 12,030 points), 2nd Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 8,600), 3rd Alexander Zverev (Germany, 6,310), 4th Taylor Fritz (the United States, 5,035), 5th Jack Draper (the United States, 4,650), 6th Novak Jokovic (Serbia, 4,130), 7th 7th Lorenzo Musetti (Italy, 3,350 points), 8th Holger Rune (Denmark, 3,340); 9th Ben Shelton (the United States, 3,330 points) and 10th Andrey Rublev (Russian athlete playing under a neutral status at ATP tournaments, 3,110 points).

This year’s Wimbledon took place between June 30 and July 13 and gave away a total of 50 million Euro [some $57.4 million] in prize money. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Poland’s Iga Swiatek were the men’s and women’s champions at the All England Club, respectively.

Rublev, 27, is now ranked 10th in the ATP Rankings list. He has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. Rublev also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals.

The Russian tennis player took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.