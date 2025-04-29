Russia’s Khachanov falls to American Tommy Paul in Round 3 of 2025 Madrid Open

MADRID, April 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Karen Khachanov on Tuesday lost to Tommy Paul of the United States in Round 3 of the 2025 Madrid Open.

In a match that lasted one hour 43 minutes, the 11th-seeded Paul took down 24th-seed Khachanov, who is participating in the tournament under a neutral status, 6-3; 3-6; 6-2.

Paul's opponent in the next round will be the winner of the match between the UK’s Jack Draper and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.

Khachanov, 28, is currently ranked 25th in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings, and has seven career ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The Russian player also took home the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2025 Madrid Open is a clay-court tournament played at the Park Manzanares in the Spanish capital between April 22 and May 4. Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Poland’s Iga Swiatek are the men's and women's reigning tournament champions, respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.