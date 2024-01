SYDNEY, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s number one tennis player Daniil Medvedev has entered Round 4 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne.

In Round 3, Medvedev defeated Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Medvedev is now set to face off against Portugal’s Nuno Borges in the next round.

Six Russian players have entered Round 4 of Australian Open in singles, including Mirra Andreeva, Maria Timofeeva, Anna Kalinskaya, Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov.