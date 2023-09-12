Russia, Qatar complete friendly football match with 1-1 draw at Al Janoub Stadium

AL WAKRA /Qatar/, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian national football team finished its away friendly match on Tuesday against the team of Qatar with 1-1 draw.

The goals were scored by Qatar’s Ahmed Alaaeldin on the 70th minute of the match and by Russia’s Alexander Soldatenkov on the 89th minute.

The spectators attendance of the match, which was played at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday night, was reported to exceed the number of 13,830.

Russia’s ban from int’l competition

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.