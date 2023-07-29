International Fencing Federation to cancel handshakes after incident with Olga Kharlan

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) will change the competition rules regarding handshakes after the incident involving Ukrainian athlete Olga Kharlan during the world championship in Milan, La Repubblica reports.

Handshakes after a fight is obligatory for all participants under FIE rules. The organization intends to replace it with a salute from afar.

"This will make it possible Ukrainians not to approach Russians, even if they compete in a neutral status," the newspaper notes.

Kharlan was disqualified after she refused to shake hands with Russia’s Anna Smirnova, whom she defeated in the 1/32 final of the saber tournament at the fencing world championship in Milan. After the fight with Kharlan, Smirnova stayed at the fencing piste for about an hour, waiting for the handshake. The Russian athlete was not authorized to compete in the next round - her protest was declined. On Friday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Tomas Bach stated his readiness to provide a separate license for participation in the Paris Olympics to for the Ukrainian athlete, should she fail to pass through qualification rounds.

Later, the FIE executive committee withdrew the disqualification of the Ukrainian athlete: Kharlan was allowed not to shake hands with Smirnova, because the anti-Covid protocol is still in effect at the tournament. Thus, Kharlan will be able to compete in the team tournament at the world championship.