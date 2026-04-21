Russian court fines Telegram for refusing to remove calls for extremism

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky Court has fined the messaging app Telegram 7 million rubles ($93,884) for refusing to remove content containing calls for extremist activity, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court found Telegram guilty under Part 4 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses (failure to remove information or internet pages, including those containing calls for extremist activity) and imposed a fine of seven million rubles," said judge Alexandra Anokhina.

It was previously reported that Telegram's debt in unpaid fines for violating Russian laws had reached almost 42.9 million rubles ($575,298).