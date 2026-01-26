Russian automobile association proposes green, turquoise license plates

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The National Automobile Union has suggested introducing green license plates for electric vehicles and turquoise ones for robotic vehicles, Vice President of the Union Anton Shaparin told TASS.

The association sent a letter with these proposals to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Shaparin said. It proposes amending the law on vehicle registration.

"It is obvious that other traffic participants should be able to identify driverless vehicles on the road, and it is most convenient to make amendments now. We understand at the same time that green license plates should be issued immediately for ‘electric’ vehicles — this is feasible because we already have benefits for parking and highway tolls for such automobiles, and it will be easier for law enforcement staff to recognize them," he said.

Shaparin explained that the use of new colors for vehicle license plates is needed for the convenience of law enforcement and to enhance traffic safety of highly automated vehicles.