Society’s consolidation around Putin, Armed Forces is telling sign — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Public consolidation around Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Armed Forces is a telling sign, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"The consolidation of society around the president and the armed forces, which are carrying out the tasks assigned within the framework of the special military operation, is certainly a telling indicator," he emphasized, while responding to a question about whether the high level of trust in Putin (77.8% according to VTsIOM) and the Russian Armed Forces (80%) are related.

Earlier, the VTsIOM analytical center published a survey showing that Russians’ trust towards President Vladimir Putin was at 77.8%. Forty-eight percent of respondents approved of the Russian government's performance, while 49.8% said they liked how Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was doing his job. Fifty-nine percent of respondents expressed confidence in Mishustin. The study was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians.