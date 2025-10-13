MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/ Half of Ukrainians want Vladimir Zelensky to quit politics after the conflict with Russia is over, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Thus, the poll results indicate that 50% of respondents want Zelensky gone, with 36% supporting his quitting politics and the other 14% - pressing criminal charges against him. Only 25% of the polled said they want to see him as the country’s leader and 9% were undecided.

The poll was conducted over the phone in Kiev-controlled territories among 1,008 respondents aged older than 18 from September 19 through October 5, 2025. The margin of error was approximately 3.5%.

Zelensky’s term as president officially expired on May 20, 2024. No presidential election has been organized over this period, while Zelensky himself has dismissed the idea that he is not the legitimate president. As Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said Russia needs to know who in Kiev it can expect to sign legally binding documents. Given the illegitimacy of the current authorities, any agreements signed with them would be null and void, he explained.