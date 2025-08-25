Woody Allen put on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. American filmmaker and screenwriter Woody Allen has been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, TASS has learnt.

He was put on the website’s database for "publicly supporting Russia’s aggression."

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website, launched in 2014, illegally collects and publishes personal data of journalists, artists, politicians, and others who have visited Crimea or Donbass, or who have drawn criticism from the site’s administrators. Access to the site is blocked in Russia by court order.