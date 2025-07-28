Paris court questions Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov again — media

PARIS, July 28. /TASS/. A Paris court brought Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov in for a second round of questioning on July 28, the French newspaper Le Monde reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, Durov arrived at the Paris courthouse at 10 a.m. local time (8 a.m. GMT). The entrepreneur declined to comment on the situation, the newspaper wrote.

Durov was detained at Paris’ Le Bourget Airport on August 24, 2024, on several charges, including complicity in operating an online platform used for illegal transactions, allegedly carried out by a criminal group. According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the charges carry a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison and a fine of €500,000. Following a ruling by an investigative judge, Durov was placed under judicial supervision and required to post €5 million in bail.

In mid-June, French authorities relaxed the terms of judicial control for Durov, allowing him to leave the country.