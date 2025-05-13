{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

US film director Robert Benton passes away at 92 — NYT

The cause of death was not specified

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. US film director Robert Benton has died at 92, the New York Times reported, citing his longtime assistant and manager Marisa Forzano.

Benton passed away on May 11. The cause of death was not specified. The newspaper noted that he was at work on a memoir.

The director is known for It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman!, 1975, Superman, 1978, Bonnie and Clyde, 1967, and Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979.

He was nominated for an Oscar seven times, winning three times. In 1980, Benton received Oscars for Kramer vs. Kramer in categories for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay and a Golden Globe. In 1985, Benton received an Oscar for Best Screenplay for Places in the Heart, 1984.

Tags
United States
80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany
Russian diplomatic missions avert incidents on May 9 despite isolated provocations — MFA
Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov pointed out that Russia "was closely monitoring" 80th Victory Day celebrations in other countries "in an online mode"
Read more
Russian troops liberate Kotlyarovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored fighting vehicles and two artillery guns in its area of responsibility
Read more
Russian diplomat says talks with Ukraine should be held behind closed doors
"No one should hear what is going on in the talks, but this happens only when both sides are serious about reaching an agreement," Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
Vityaz-D Deep-sea drone that reached bottom of Mariana Trench to undergo upgrades
The new version would be able to submerge without a bottom station, because the drone will manage communication on its own, according to a source in the military-industrial complex
Read more
US envoy confirms Trump may visit Istanbul if Putin attends talks on Ukraine
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions
Read more
Indian premier notes Russian-made S-400 air defense system’s role during escalation
Narendra Modi also praised domestically made Akash missile systems
Read more
NATO using Ukraine as testing ground for military tactics — Russian lawmaker
Dmitry Belik stressed that for years, Ukraine was being prepared to become "a battering ram against Russia"
Read more
US Department of State describes Istanbul talks as ‘critical opportunity’
"This is a critical opportunity to again have those direct talks to try to achieve that ceasefire and then that long and enduring peace," the US diplomat added
Read more
Malaysian PM says hopes his visit to Russia will help strengthen bilateral ties
Apart from that, according to the Malaysian prime minister, he plans to "meet with Russian industry players to bring in high-impact investments back home, before heading to Kazan for the meeting of the Strategic Vision Group Russia-Islamic World and KazanForum"
Read more
Only foreign brands that bring value to Russia will be allowed to return — Putin
Putin stressed that he wasn’t exaggerating, that this is how things work
Read more
Trump issues ultimatum, saying Russia, Ukraine should hold direct talks — Witkoff
According to the US President special envoy, if direct talks between Russia and Ukraine bring any result, there will be "a strong chance to getting an end to this conflict"
Read more
Putin says major foreign companies ask him directly if they can come back to Russia
Putin stressed that foreign countries "foolishly banned their companies" from operating in Russia, and now they will face a lot of hurdles if they want to come back
Read more
Investigation into MEPs visiting Russia reveals EU's lack of democratic values — MFA
"This is yet another confirmation that the current state of affairs in Europe is far from the democracy they claim to uphold," Yevgeny Ivanov stated
Read more
UAC delivers another batch of Su-35S fighter jets to Russian Defense Ministry
The 4++ generation aircraft have run the gamut of tests by the manufacturer, have been tested in various working modes, and have performed a flight to the base aerodrome
Read more
Australian mercenary eliminated in Kharkov Region — ABC
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the country’s Foreign Ministry have confirmed Parsons’ death and advised Australians against traveling to Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky says ban on talks with Russia does not apply to him
Vladimir Zelensky claimed his decree was meant to prevent potential contacts between fugitive Ukrainian opposition activists and Russia’s authorities
Read more
Death toll from Israeli strike on southern Gaza Strip nears 30 — media
According to its sources in the Gaza civil defense services, 20 more bodies may still be remaining under the debris
Read more
Russia, US in contact on Ukraine but not 'coordinating' on Istanbul talks — top diplomat
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions
Read more
Press review: Russia, Ukraine mull peace as US, China slash tariffs amid tensions
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 13th
Read more
Israeli army conducts strike on Hamas headquarters beneath hospital in southern Gaza
The Israeli military pointed out that "prior to and during the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence"
Read more
Bahrain proposes football friendly against Russia
"We would be more than glad for the opportunity to play against the Russian national team," ambassador of Bahrain to Russia Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati said
Read more
Rosatom begins production of equipment for small NPP in Uzbekistan
The press service added that Rosatom’s facility in St. Petersburg had cast the first ingot, weighing 205 metric tons, for the RITM-200N reactor unit
Read more
Putin underscores importance of adjusting estimate of Russia’s GDP growth for 2024 to 4.3%
According to him, this is the result of partnership between the state, business and labor teams
Read more
Ukrainian intelligence launches covert operation against Hungary, uses opposition — Orban
Its leader, European Parliament member Peter Magyar, claimed earlier that while the Hungarian government is preaching peace, the Hungarian armed forces are preparing for war
Read more
New anti-Iranian sanctions by US unacceptable, Iranian Foreign Ministry says
The sanctions "will impact our approach" to the negotiation process, the ministry noted
Read more
Kremlin says will reveal team for Ukraine talks as soon as Putin thinks fit
The Russian leader proposed to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul
Read more
Russia proposes to create BRICS Association of Ethno-Gastronomic Tourism
Director of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Russian Ministry of Economic Development Nikita Kondratyev noted that the global gastronomic tourism industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years
Read more
Russia says Ukraine lost many armored vehicles, heavy drones in fighting for Kotlyarovka
The statement followed the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement on May 12 that units of the battlegroup had liberated the village
Read more
Zelensky's Istanbul meeting comments 'pure theatrics' — senior Russian senator
"That’s not how high high-level meetings are arranged, especially given the seriousness of the situation", Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
Russia proceeds with groundwork for Istanbul negotiations — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin currently has no plans to provide additional comment on the projected Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul
Read more
Russia hopes to deal directly with Ukraine in Istanbul — senior Russian diplomat
The senior Russian diplomat told reporters earlier in the day that the upcoming Istanbul talks will focus on reaching a sustainable peace agreement based on realities on the ground, particularly new Russian territories
Read more
Business association suggests Western firms return through joint ventures
Alexey Repik noted that Russia should treat the domestic investor as an absolute priority
Read more
Putin states attractiveness of Donbass, Novorossiya for business
The President noted that it is necessary to develop common criteria for the use of land in these territories
Read more
Berlin's silence over video showing Merz, Macron is telling — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the Elysee Palace had immediately labeled the news as fake, but had not asked the Kiev regime to stop spreading false information
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin's key statements at a meeting with the Business Russia association
Private business is writing the "success story of the Russian economy," the President noted
Read more
Rubio, other US officials to travel to Istanbul for Ukraine talks — Trump
Trump was optimistic when talking about the meetings in Turkey
Read more
Turkish Airlines to resume all its flights between Turkey and Russia from May 9
"The Transport Ministry, the Federal Air Transport Agency and Turkish Airlines have agreed to resume the full flight program between Turkey and Russia from Friday, May 9. Turkish Airlines is working on the possibility of adding more flights to its schedule for May 9," the statement said
Read more
China, Brazil see addressing root causes of Ukrainian crisis as only path to peace
The two countries are ready to continue consolidated efforts with countries of the global South toward settling the Ukrainian crisis, the statement says
Read more
Turkey's Foreign Ministry has no official program for Istanbul talks yet
The ministry assured that the program will be announced in due time
Read more
Hostilities now under way, Russia suggests resuming talks - Putin
He expressed gratitude to Russia’s foreign partners for their peace-oriented efforts
Read more
Russian delegation to be waiting for Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul on May 15 — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman added that members of the Russian delegation would be named once the president handed down the relevant instructions
Read more
US envoy to NATO says focus is on ending Ukraine conflict, not more sanctions on Russia
US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker was all positive about the upcoming May 15 talks on Ukraine in Istanbul, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Russia, as winning party, made generous proposal to Ukraine — expert
Rangarirai Shoko, the CEO of Zimbabwe's New Ziana News Agency, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "peace talks are meant to find common ground to end the conflict durably"
Read more
Washington does not think Russia trying to drive wedge between US, NATO — diplomat
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions
Read more
The Netherlands, Australia want ICAO to oblige Russia begin talks on MH17 case
According to the Dutch government, the ICAO Council ruled earlier in the day that Russia "is responsible for the downing of flight MH17"
Read more
Zelensky confirms his visit to Turkey on May 15
Vladimir Zelensky hopes to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul
Read more
Russia gives targeted response to Poland shutting down Consulate General in Krakow — MFA
Russia's response will be appropriate and guided by its national interests, Maria Zakharova stated
Read more
Chances of restoring P5+1 extremely low — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia is following with attention what is happening in the direct dialogue between Iran and the United States
Read more
Outcome of Istanbul talks to depend on Kiev’s Western sponsors — Russian diplomat
Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin on May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the Kiev authorities to resume the direct talks they broke off in 2022 without any preliminary conditions
Read more
Russian Security Council Secretary Shoigu extends military contract until 2030
Sergey Shoigu's military rank is Army General
Read more
Russia to send delegation to Istanbul talks on May 15 regardless of Kiev’s stance — MP
Leonid Slutsky called on Kiev to listen to the only viable position, formulated by the Russian president, that can bring peace
Read more
Russia’s Kornet anti-tank missile system can pierce any Ukrainian tank — Rostec
The Kornet "is not simply an anti-tank missile system but a multipurpose high-precision guided weapon," the tech corporation stressed
Read more
Russians can now pay with Mir cards in Iran — Islamic republic’s Central Bank
The main tourist centers of Iran popular with Russians were equipped with the technology in the first place
Read more
Poland to ban Dodik from entering its territory — foreign ministry
Earlier, Dodik was banned from entering Australia and Germany
Read more
Russia’s international reserves up 5.08% in April to $680.27 bln — Central Bank
The cost of monetary gold in reserves gained 7.9% to $247.036 bln
Read more
Putin says Western brand apologies insufficient for return to Russian market
The president noted that Russia would focus on its own national interests in deciding on Western brands’ return to the country
Read more
Moscow, Washington continue discussions on Middle East issues — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that no details could not be made public at the moment because of "the confidential nature of the communication"
Read more
TASS denied accreditation to informal NATO ministerial talks in Antalya
The accreditation request was sent via NATO’s official website
Read more
Russia-US bilateral talks in pipeline, date yet to be agreed on — Russian diplomat
The Russian side will decide on the optimal timing for the new round of talks depending on how the existing agreements with the Americans are implemented, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate for May 14 to 80.55 rubles
The official yuan exchange rate was lowered by 2 kopecks, to 11.16 rubles
Read more
Main goal of Istanbul talks to lay down sustainable peace in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov stressed that the Russian side was ready to negotiate seriously and responsibly
Read more
West still considering sending troops to Ukraine — US diplomat
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stated that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil is a threat to Russia, and that Moscow will not accept it under any conditions
Read more
Europe fully backs Kiev, unfit to mediate in conflict resolution talks
Dmitry Peskov noted that Europe’s stance "is rather pro-war, geared toward prolonging the war"
Read more
‘Soft landing’ of national economy will allow Bank of Russia to lower key rate — Putin
Read more
US to stop Iranian oil exports if no nuclear deal is reached — Trump
The United States and Iran have already held four rounds of negotiations to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army strongholds near Makeyevka in Lugansk region
Andrey Marochko added that Russian forces moved forward, took two wooded areas under their control and mopped up forest terrain
Read more
Szijjarto brands EC’s plan to ditch Russian energy final blow to EU economy
Speaking at an international automotive conference in Budapest, the Hungarian top diplomat noted that due to EU sanctions "the previous economic growth model based on cutting-edge Western technologies and cheap eastern energy resources is a thing of the past"
Read more
France already given everything it could to Ukraine — Macron
"We have done everything we could," French leader said
Read more
Business association head says Russia will cope with new Western sanctions
Alexey Repik expressed confidence that Russia's economic safety circuit was reliably protected
Read more
Russian diplomat accuses France, Germany, UK of seeking to extend Ukraine conflict
According to Alexander Grushko, statements by European politicians are hard to comment on because their position changes dramatically within a short span of time
Read more
Serbian leader rejects European Council president's call to condemn Russia
Aleksandar Vucic emphasized that his duty was to serve the people of Serbia and he was not obliged to obey anyone
Read more
Zelensky’s entourage wants to trade abducted Kursk civilians for captured Azov terrorists
According to SVR intel, Kiev intends to hold on to the remaining Kursk civilians forcibly held in Ukraine for as long as possible
Read more
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, Ben Gurion Airport suspended operation for an hour and millions of the Israelis were forces to be hiding in bomb shelters
Read more
Trump still undecided on Istanbul visit — CNN
The official also confirmed that Trump’s special envoys, Steven Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, will be present at the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations as observers
Read more
France ready to discuss deployment of strategic bombers in EU countries — Macron
At the same time, he said that the deployment will be conditioned on three requirements: "France will not pay for the security of others," the deployment will not undermine France’s own security, and the president of France, who is also the supreme commander-in-chief
Read more
Israel strike on southern Gaza targeted senior Hamas military commander — radio
However, according to Kan, the Israel Defense Forces cannot say so far whether Sinwar was killed or not
Read more
Ceasefire with Ukraine can’t be achieved without due preparations — Russian envoy
A ceasefire is an instrument that "must be built into a separate peace mechanism," Rodion Miroshnik pointed out
Read more
Chinese Film Festival sets newly inked agreements between Russia, China in motion
Vitaly Fadeyev, deputy director of the ministry’s first Asia department, recalled that Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently visited Moscow, where he attended V-Day celebrations and held talks with the Russian leader
Read more
Russian troops liberate Mirolyubovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 470 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
NATO expansion at heart of Ukraine conflict, alliance must be present at talks — expert
According to Gou Liwu, the negotiations will be fruitless if the root causes of the conflict, which involve NATO, are not dealt with
Read more
Russia, Iran to finalize integration of payment systems by end of 2025 — Iranian regulator
According to Asghar Abolhasani, at the final stage of integration of the payment systems, Iranian citizens will be able to make purchases through terminals of Russian stores by using a corresponding application on the smartphone
Read more
Russia to be guided by own interests when it comes to return of Western brands — Putin
The Russian leader explained that "if our market lacks something, and there is still no possibility or there are still 20 years to go before we reach certain parameters for the production of certain product groups, we need to act accordingly"
Read more
Japan reiterates push for dialogue toward peace deal with Russia — PM
Shigeru Ishiba stressed that it was essential to sustain communication and share information closely with Russia
Read more
Details over Ukraine territory, ZNPP, access to major waterways remain key — Witkoff
US president’s special envoy called the Zaporozhye nuke plant "a big part of this discussion because it’s a little bit of a crown jewel"
Read more
Russia must brace for Western moves that hurt both sides — Putin
The president said that Russia must at least minimize the negative consequences
Read more
Foreign companies' exit tactics won't be forgotten — Putin
The Russian leader highlighted that product quality requirements in Russia have always been higher than in the EU
Read more
Putin’s talks proposal, new sanctions threats — key themes of Kremlin briefing
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia is set "to seriously seek ways for a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict"
Read more
China to cut tariffs on US goods to 10%
Beijing and Washington agreed to establish a mechanism to continue discussions about economic and trade relations
Read more
Putin declares creation of unstoppable nuclear-powered missile
Putin showed a video modelling the flight of a nuclear power plant-equipped cruise missile circumventing missile defenses
Read more
Russian army to start battles for Krasnoarmeysk after seizure of Kotlyarovka — expert
Since 2014, Ukrainian troops have built "a large number of fortifications" in Krasnoarmeysk, Andrey Marochko noted
Read more
US discusses deployment of European deterrence force west of Dnieper River — Kellogg
Kellogg noted that starting positions in negotiations on the territorial issue should begin with freezing the conflict along the lines of contact
Read more
Russian Navy to set up unmanned systems regiments — paper
According to the report, the new regiments will comprise robotized systems operating in various environments
Read more
French film star Depardieu receives 18-month suspended sentence on sexual assault charges
The court also ruled that the actor should be added to the sex offender registry
Read more
Skilled negotiators to represent Russia in Istanbul talks — lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, it will be a highly professional delegation, capable of dealing with the toughest team of Ukrainian negotiators in the most challenging circumstances and demonstrating the will to achieve fundamental agreements that would pave the way for peace
Read more
Russia rejects ICAO Council’s accusations on MH17 case as illegitimate — foreign ministry
Russia will not recognize the Council’s ruling, it is illegitimate and violates the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation and its own rule of procedure, the ministry said
Read more
Thirty Emergencies Ministry workers killed in Ukrainian attacks in DPR since 2014
Emergencies Ministry personnel in Donbass regularly risk their lives amid attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
At least four killed in Israeli strike on Gaza European Hospital
The Gaza European Hospital is a public in Al-Fukhari near Khan Yunis, which was founded by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in 1989 on a EU grant
Read more
Press review: Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks as NATO starts drills by Russian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 12th
Read more
Pentagon does not rule out direct US-Russia conflict if Ukraine crisis escalates
Even though China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran "seek to avoid armed conflict with the United States," their conviction in "Western decline fosters a growing willingness to challenge the United States, General Gregory Guillot, commander of the United States Northern Command, said
Read more
Russian diplomat slams NATO’s denial of accreditation to TASS journalist
On Telegram, she described those who made the decision as "destroyers of free speech"
Read more
Mirolyubovka seizure paves way for liberating Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk in DPR — expert
"The seizure of the settlement of Mirolyubovka by the Russian Armed Forces opens operational space, in particular, in the direction of the settlement of Dimitrov located close to Krasnoarmeysk," Andrey Marochko said
Read more