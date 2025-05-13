US film director Robert Benton passes away at 92 — NYT

NEW YORK, May 14. /TASS/. US film director Robert Benton has died at 92, the New York Times reported, citing his longtime assistant and manager Marisa Forzano.

Benton passed away on May 11. The cause of death was not specified. The newspaper noted that he was at work on a memoir.

The director is known for It's a Bird... It's a Plane... It's Superman!, 1975, Superman, 1978, Bonnie and Clyde, 1967, and Kramer vs. Kramer, 1979.

He was nominated for an Oscar seven times, winning three times. In 1980, Benton received Oscars for Kramer vs. Kramer in categories for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay and a Golden Globe. In 1985, Benton received an Oscar for Best Screenplay for Places in the Heart, 1984.