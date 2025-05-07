Damage from phone scammers in Russia exceeded $2.1 bln in 2024 — FSB

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. More than 640,000 cases of remote fraud were reported in Russia in 2024, while the damage they caused exceeded 170 billion rubles ($2.1 bln), the Public Relations Center of the Federal Security Service (FSB), reported.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, is constantly taking measures to combat fraudulent activities using digital and communication technologies. In 2024, more than 640,000 such crimes were recorded, and the total damage amounted to more than 170 billion rubles," the center reported.

According to the FSB, "the measures taken stopped the functioning of the illicit virtual communications center, seized more than 1,200 SIM boxes, 1,000 modems and telephones, 1.2 million SIM cards, and detained 208 of their owners." The FSB officers also uncovered cases of the use of call centers to persuade Russian citizens to commit acts of disruption.

In 2024, more than 950 criminal cases were launched under Articles 205, 159, 272, and 274 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist act, fraud, unauthorized access to computer information, violation of the rules for the transfer of computer information).