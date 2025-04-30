English-speaking media highlight three frontrunners for papal throne

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. English-language media name three cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church as the most likely successors to Pope Francis, those being Italians Pietro Parolin and Matteo Zuppi, as well as Filipino Luis Tagle, according to a study by the Cribrum company requested by TASS.

Parolin’s name has been mentioned in the media three times more than that of Tagle and Zuppi. The same trend has been seen on English-language social media, the study noted. Despite the nine-day mourning period declared by the Vatican, American and British media outlets and social networks continue "betting" on the future pontiff. Between April 21 and 28, over 16,500 publications in 1,214 editions with a reader count of 352 million were recorded and analyzed, as well as over 60,000 social media posts from 29,400 authors. These were read by more than 134 million people.

Thus, instead of mourning the Pope's death, the English-speaking world's media seems more interested in making political commentaries. The primary things the American and British media write about are how the deceased pontiff "disappointed Ukrainians," his criticism of capitalism and his call to protect the environment.