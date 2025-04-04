Putin enjoys strong support among Russians — poll

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The level of trust among the Russian public in President Vladimir Putin stands at 79.8%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

The poll, carried out between March 24-30, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older.

"When asked directly if they trusted Putin, 79.8% of participants responded affirmatively (a decrease of 0.9%), while the approval rating for the president's performance decreased by 0.8% to 77.4%," the service said.

A total of 53.4% expressed approval of how the Russian government is managing the country (an increase of 1.5%), while 53.9% approved of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s performance (an increase of 1.2%). The percentage of respondents who said they trust Mishustin was 61.8% (no changes).

Regarding the leaders of parties represented in parliament, 36.2% of those surveyed trust Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov (an increase of 3%), 30.1% trust A Just Russia-For Truth party leader Sergey Mironov (a decrease of 1.4%), 22.3% trust Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) head Leonid Slutsky (a decrease of 0.9%), and 8.8% trust New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev (a decrease of 1.7%).

The level of support for the ruling United Russia party stood at 35.5% (a decrease of 0.2%). Support for the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) increased by 0.1% to 10.1%, while backing for the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) rose by 0.4% to 11%. Support for A Just Russia-For Truth party increased by 0.2% to 4%, while backing for the New People party held steady at 6.6%.