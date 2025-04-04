Top Russian diplomat, Vatican secretary for relations with states discuss Ukraine crisis

VATICAN CITY, April 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher discussed initiatives aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict in a telephone conversation, the press service of the Holy See reported.

The sides focused on general matters of world politics, "with particular attention to the situation of the war in Ukraine and some initiatives aimed at ending military actions," the press service said.

The Holy See also reaffirmed its readiness to continue its humanitarian efforts to facilitate a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.