Hainan kicks off rare gibbon IP design competition

HAIKOU /China/, October 16. /TASS/. Hainan authorities have launched a design competition to create the best ecological IP image of a rare gibbon species that only lives on the island's territory, the press office of the Publicity Department of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) said.

An IP image is a recognizable online sign or image of a brand, product, organization or person that reflects local cultural values and resonates with consumers.

The event is organized by the Hainan Forestry Department (Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park Administration), according to the WeChat social network page of the provincial Publicity Department's press office. Entries will be accepted until 15 November, and the results will be announced at the end of the same month. The winner will receive a cash prize of 80,000 yuan (more than $11,000), and 10 finalists who have created particularly successful variations will receive 8,000 yuan (about $1,100) each.

The competition, called "Rainforest 'Gibbon' Ecology - Hainan Gibbon IP Design Competition", is being held in cooperation with Hainan Cultural Investment Management Co., Ltd. and with the support of the School of International Communication and Art of Hainan University and the Hainan Cultural and Creative Research Institute. The jury members are experts in tropical flora and fauna, Hainan folk culture, art design and communication. They will provide a professional evaluation of the works, taking into account scientific, aesthetic and informational aspects.

The competition aims to capture the unique charm, environmental friendliness and cultural significance of Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, home to gibbons and other rare animals, in a single image. This will enhance the international image of this natural site. The competition is open to artists and design teams, professionals, students and amateurs from all over the world.

Entries requirements

The designs to be submitted to the jury include two categories: the main category (gibbon species, their appearance, depiction of their characteristic features) and the accompanying category (at least three supporting images that should incorporate cultural elements of Hainan’s ethnic groups, tropical plants and animals native to the island). An entry must include a 2D digital image and a 3D model as well as a three-view diagram, with organizers encouraging competitors to add a character video for bonus points. Each entrant may submit a maximum of five sets.

Images created with the help of artificial intelligence technologies are banned from the competition. The author will sign an agreement with the organizers stating that he/she will be held responsible if the content of the work breaks the rules or results in an issues. The works must also be original. In other words, they cannot have already been awarded on other platforms.

Hainan gibbons live in the central and southern parts of the island. They prefer to live in the treetops at a height of about 10 meters, which makes it very difficult to control these primates, which do not breed well in artificial conditions. These mammals feed on both plants and small animals. In China, they are under the vigilant protection of the state.