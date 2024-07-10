Taylor Swift concert in Switzerland registers on Richter Scale — SED

GENEVA, July 10. /TASS/. Concertgoers attending a Taylor Swift show on July 9 in Zurich had such a good time that they literally rocked the Earth, says the Swiss seismological service (SED).

According to the service, when a lot of people move rhythmically at the same time, this energy is transferred into the ground as harmonic vibrations and can be measured by nearby seismometers.

"The vibrations caused by the concert audience were visible at eight stations in the seismic network within a 6 kilometer radius of the Letzigrund Stadium," the service said in a press release.

As SED noted, Swift’s concert is not the only event to register on the Richter Scale. "Previously, other large concerts or football matches have left similar marks on seismic data," SED wrote without naming any particular events.

The service clarified that the seismic data could not be used to conclude whether Taylor Swift "generates more or less enthusiasm" than other performers or sporting events.

Taylor Swift is currently playing concerts in Europe as part of her world tour, The Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023 in Latin America and the USA. The winner of 12 Grammy awards performs more than 40 songs from the latest albums Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights.