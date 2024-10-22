State Duma denounces convention on International Council for Exploration of the Sea

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, has denounced the 1964 Convention on the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea during a plenary session.

The council is an international scientific body that provides annual recommendations on the exploitation of marine biological resources "to ensure their sustainable use and conservation, as well as the protection of vulnerable ecosystems." The State Duma noted that the provisions of the convention do not allow for the exclusion of any contracting party from participating in the council's activities, nor do they allow for voting on matters beyond the organization's authority. On March 30, 2022, in violation of the convention's provisions, the council decided to suspend Russia’s participation, according to the document.

The State Duma Committee on International Affairs stated that the denunciation aligns with Russia’s interests and will not impede the conduct of marine scientific research through existing mechanisms for participation in international legal relations.