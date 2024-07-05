Four in five Russians trust Putin, poll reveals

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin among Russians has decreased by 1 percentage point to 80%, says a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) between June 28 and 30, surveying 1,500 adults.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 80% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 1 p.p. drop). Also, the majority of the population, or 81%, approves of the way the president is running the country (a 1 p.p. decrease)," the pollster said.

A total of 54% of those polled said they were happy with the Russian government (a 3 p.p. decrease) and 57% approved of the job Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was doing (a 4 p.p. drop).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party stood at 47% (a 2 p.p. decline). The level stood at 8% for the Russian Communist Party (no change) and dropped by 1 percentage point to reach 8% for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party. Popular support for the A Just Russia — For Truth party was unchanged at 3%, and the New People party saw a 1 percentage point drop to 3%.