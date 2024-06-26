Court to continue hearing espionage case of US reporter Gershkovich on August 13

YEKATERINBURG, June 26. /TASS/. The Sverdlovsk Regional Court said it will continue hearing the case of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter accused of espionage, on August 13.

A court spokesperson responded in the affirmative, when asked by TASS whether the court will hold the next session in the trial on August 13.

The Sverdlovsk Regional Court held the first hearing in the case on Wednesday. The session was held behind closed doors.

The Russian Federal Security Service, also known as the FSB, said that Gershkovich, collected information constituting a state secret about a Russian defense industry enterprise on orders from the US. The reporter was detained in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in March last year. The reporter faces up to 20 years in prison. He has not pleaded guilty.