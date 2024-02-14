Russia must be self-sufficient, ready for threat of new epidemics — Putin

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia must retain its technological self-sufficiency and be ready for new challenges and threats which may include epidemics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Future Technologies Forum.

"We need to move ahead, continue this work, and at a whole new level at that. Bolster self-sufficiency, become global leaders on the key tracks of developing medical technologies and be ready for any challenges, including the threats of the outbreaks of new global epidemics," the head of state stressed. "In order to do so, we must have a potent sovereign research and technological foundation and infrastructure, the entire line of substances, equipment, parts," he explained.

"The basis for fulfilling current tasks is fundamental and practical science," Putin concluded.