Russian embassy in India expresses condolences over railway incident

NEW DELHI, June 3. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in New Delhi expressed its condolences over the railroad incident in India and wished speedy recovery to the injured, Russia Ambassador Denis Alipov said Saturday.

"Deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic train derailment in Odisha. Speedy recovery to the injured," he tweeted.

The disaster occurred Friday evening near the city of Balasore in northern Odisha. According to preliminary information, a passenger train derailed and crashed into an oncoming express train. A cargo train also got hit the crash. Rescue operations continued throughout the nigh. According to AFP, 288 people died in the incident, but Indian media currently confirm 238 victims, but this number may grow. About 900 people were injured.