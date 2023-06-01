Two civilians injured in Kiev’s shelling of community near Belgorod — governor

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Two civilians were injured in the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the settlement of Novopetrovka in the Belgorod Region bordering on Ukraine, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The settlement of Novopetrovka in the Valuisky urban district is under the Ukrainian military’s artillery fire. According to preliminary information, two people - rural school teachers - were injured. The man suffered fragmentation wounds of his right-side forearm and the woman sustained fragmentation wounds of her arms," the governor said.

The injured civilians have been taken to the Valuisky central district hospital where they are receiving all the necessary medical assistance, he said.

Shell fragments from the Ukrainian military’s bombardments smashed windows and damaged facades in the buildings of the local school and the first-aid-post and several houses, he added.