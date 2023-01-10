Russia, Iran planning to co-produce TV series — Iranian official

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia and Iran are planning to start co-producing television series in the near future, Masoud Ahmadvand, head of the cultural mission at the Embassy of Iran to Russia said on Tuesday.

"A joint [with Russia] media committee has been created in Iran, which facilitates cooperation between the two countries in the production of TV series," Tasnim News Agency quoted him as saying. "We hope that Russian and Iranian filmmakers will soon start working on a number of joint projects," he added.

Ahmadvand also expressed hope that these projects would open a new chapter in the cultural relations between the two countries, and would create a new way to acquaint the citizens of Iran and Russia with each other’s cultural realities directly, without the mediation of Western media.

He did not specify when exactly the work will begin.