Russian Orthodox Patriarch sends Christmas greetings to Russians

MOSCOW, January 7. /TASS/. Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill has extended Christmas greetings to Russians and wished them to care about their close ones, show mercy and help the needy.

"Let’s remember that there are no obstacles for God. He knocks at the heart of every person and expects our readiness to show goodness, mercy and compassion. Let’s care about each other, give attention to relatives, our close ones, friends and colleagues at work and help the needy and the unfortunate, visit the sick and the frail," he said in televised greetings overnight.

The church leader noted that the holiday is marred by military operations and the Russian Orthodox Church prays and mourns for the people that were killed or wounded during the special military operation in Ukraine.