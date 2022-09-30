Russia has proof US worked towards epidemiological crisis near its border, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Evidence uncovered during the special military operation in Ukraine shows that the United States has been deploying components for bioweapons and honing mechanisms to destabilize the epidemiological situation near Russia’s borders, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Addressing a meeting of CIS security and intelligence chiefs in Moscow, he said: "There are strong indications that bioweapon components were being made and mechanisms for destabilizing the epidemiological situation were being worked out close to Russia’s borders."

Undeclared military and biological programs that were being carried out in Ukraine with Pentagon support posed a direct threat not only to Russia, Lavrov indicated. "Not coincidentally, the Americans did their best to hide the traces of their experiments on the territories which have so far been liberated," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

He also recalled a statement made earlier this year by US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland who cautioned that information on the Pentagon’s activities in Ukraine might land in the hands of Russian experts. "This means they have something to hide," Lavrov remarked.

The Russian foreign policy chief said Moscow was waiting for "an appropriate response" to its demand at the UN Security Council that Washington must clarify and ensure the full transparency and legitimacy of its biological programs around the world.