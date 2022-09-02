Putin to embark on Russian Far East tour to attend EEF, Vostok 2022 drills

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will embark on an official trip to the Far East from Kamchatka and will then arrive in the Primorsky Region, where he will attend the Vostok 2022 command and staff exercise and speak at the Eastern Economic Forum, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this Friday.

"The President will depart for Kamchatka first. He will fly there on Sunday and will spend the entire business day [Monday - TASS] there. He will meet participants of the All-Russian Ecological Youth Forum "Ecosystem. Reserved Land", chair a large-scale meeting on the region’s socioeconomic development and meet Governor [Vladimir] Solodov," Peskov specified. The head of state will also visit the Kamchatka falcon center.

"On September 6, he [Putin - TASS] will be working in Vladivostok. The Vostok 2022 command and staff exercise will kick off there. The President will visit the active phase of this strategic exercise on September 6," the Kremlin press secretary said.

A meeting of the State Council on Tourism is planned on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) for the Russian leader. Also, the head of state is going to traditionally watch a presentation on the advanced development territories and the outcome of the Far East’s development at large.

"He will then meet Governor [of the Primorsky Region Region Oleg] Kozhemyako. After that, in the run-up to the EEF plenary session, he will communicate with the moderators of the forum’s key sessions," Peskov noted.

Meetings between Putin and foreign representatives are scheduled for the next day, the Kremlin spokesman said, without giving details. "The [EEF] plenary session will begin at 15:00 on September 7," he added.