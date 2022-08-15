Putin establishes Mother Heroine title in Russia

MOSCOW, August 15./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has established the title Mother Heroine for the mothers of ten or more children, which entitles them to a lump sum payment of one million rubles ($16,138), says a decree published on Monday on the official portal of legal information.

"To establish the title Mother Heroine, to be awarded to a mother who is a citizen of the Russian Federation, who has given birth to and brought up ten or more children who are citizens of the Russian Federation," the document said.