Bunk bed at Russia’s pre-trial ward was extended for detained US basketballer Griner

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. A bunk bed in Russia’s pre-trial detention ward for US basketballer Brittney Griner has been extended in its length taking into account the height of the detained player, her lawyer Alexander Boikov told TASS on Thursday.

"The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia stipulates standard sizes of bunk beds for all detainees," Boikov noted. "However, they [bunk beds] are too short considering her height of 206 centimeters [almost 6.8 feet]."

"We have asked the management of the Novoye Grishino pre-trial center [in the Moscow Region] to extend the length of the bunk bed for her by welding in an extension," the lawyer added.

Boikov also said that conditions of her detention in the pre-trial ward were normal and she did not complain about the nourishment.

On Thursday, the Moscow Region’s Khimki City Court sentenced US basketball player Griner to nine years in a penal colony for drug smuggling and possession.

The court earlier found the US national guilty under Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation or possession of narcotic drugs without intent to sell) and Article 229.1.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (significant drug smuggling). The prosecutor had requested the court to sentence Griner to 9.5 years in prison.

Griner was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport in February for attempting to smuggle hashish oil into Russia. She pleaded guilty but said that she had put the hashish oil into her bag in a hurry and had no criminal intent.

The 31-year-old professional basketball player is a two-time World Champion and a two-time Olympic Champion. Before the arrest, she played for the Russian professional basketball club Yekaterinburg.

As a member of the United States national women’s team, Griner won gold medals of the 2014 and 2018 World Championships, as well as of the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.