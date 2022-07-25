Emergencies ministry reveals scope of post-storm clean-up of Sochi

SOCHI, July 25. /TASS/. More than 460 people and 51 units of equipment are involved in clearing up the aftermath of a rainstorm that struck Sochi, the first deputy minister of civil defense and emergencies for the Krasnodar Region told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"During the storm and as of now, 465 people and 51 units of equipment have been involved in cleaning up the aftermath. <…> Water inundated the entrance halls of six apartment buildings, and now, the water has been flushed out of everywhere and emergency recovery work is underway," Yaroslav Gorodetsky said.

According to the regional Emergency Ministry’s Main Directorate, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been flooded in Sochi’s Lazarevsky district. The flood zone included seven settlements and populated localities.

According to the Fobos weather center, one of the heaviest rainstorms since records began pummeled Sochi in the pre-dawn hours of July 24 with 90% of the average monthly rainfall pouring down on the city just in 24 hours. The municipal authorities declared a state of emergency.