Jury reveals first prize winning conductors of Rachmaninoff Competition

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian conductors Gurgen Petrosyan and Philipp Selivanov have shared the first prize of the Rachmaninoff International Competition for Pianists, Composers and Conductors, Valery Gergiev, People's Artist of Russia and chairman of the conducting jury, announced.

"We are ready to announce the results of the conducting competition. <...> The first two prizes are Gurgen Petrosyan and Philipp Selivanov," Gergiev said on Sunday after the third round of the competition, calling the result "the fairest".

The second prize went to Clement Nonsier (France) and Ivan Nikiforchin (Russia), the third to Arseny Shulyakov (Russia) and Haoran Li (China) and the fifth to Alexey Morgunov (Russia). Fourth and sixth prizes were not awarded.

The winner of the first prize receives a gold medal and $30,000, the second prize winner gets a silver medal and $20,000, the third prize winner receives a bronze medal and $10,000. The results of the competition for other specialties were announced earlier.

The First Prize in Composition was awarded to Yuanfan Yang, who represents Great Britain. The piano jury awarded the top prize to two Russians: Ivan Bessonov and Alexander Klyuchko.

The Rachmaninoff International Competition for Pianists, Composers and Conductors is taking place for the first time in Moscow, it kicked off on June 14 and is set to end on June 27. It is being held in the run-up to the 150th anniversary of Sergey Rachmaninoff’s birthday which will be marked in 2023. TASS is the general information partner of the competition.