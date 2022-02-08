Russian animation short Boxballet nominated for Oscars 2022

NEW YORK, February 8. /TASS/. Russian animation short Boxballet directed by Anton Dyakov was nominated in the Best Animated Short category at the 94th Academy Awards.

Anton Dyakov told TASS he hopes that the inclusion of his work in the list of the Oscars nominees will lead to more spotlight for Russian animation.

"I'm still processing it, but it's fantastic. I'm overjoyed. I believe that Russian original animation deserves to be discussed and given special attention. If my work encourages anyone to learn more about our original animation, it will be a major win and a great joy," Dyakov said.

The animated short portrays a love story between ballerina Olga and boxer Evgeny, as it unfolds against the various important historical events in the country.

Other nominees in the category also include Affairs of the Art (Joanna Quinn and Les Mills), Bestia (Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Diaz), Robin Robin (Dan Ojari and Mikey Please), and The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022.