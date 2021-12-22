Patriarch Kirill would like to meet with Pope Francis — Metropolitan Hilarion

THE VATICAN, December 22. /TASS/. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia would like to meet with Pope Francis, the head of the Department of External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Pope Francis has repeatedly expressed his wish to meet with Patriarch Kirill. He spoke about this at our previous meetings," Metropolitan Hilarion said. "Patriarch Kirill, too, would like to meet with Pope Francis, because their previous encounter, the first one, took place more than five years ago. Many new questions have arisen since."

Metropolitan Hilarion said there were plans for holding such a meeting next year.

"We both discussed dates and venues, but are unable to mention any of them for now, because they will require extra coordination on both sides," he stated.

In his opinion, Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill "will discuss not some theological issues that divide the Orthodox Christians and the Catholics, but above all what Christians should do to survive in the modern world, where they are faced with persecution, violence, and risk to life."

On Wednesday morning Pope Francis granted an audience to Metropolitan Hilarion, of Volokolamsk. The Holy See’s press office said the meeting was held in a spirit of brotherhood. Contacts between the Roman Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church were discussed.