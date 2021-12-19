Russia studying foreign practices of fines for refusing from vaccination against Covid

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia is studying foreign countries’ practices of fines for the refusal from vaccination against the coronavirus infection, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Sunday.

"We are studying practices (of fines for refusing from vaccination against COVID-19 - TASS) in various countries to see their effectiveness and applicability," she said in an interview with the documentary "Dangerous Virus. The Second Year" aired on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Mass vaccination of the adult population kicked off in Russia on January 18. Today, five coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian health ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center.

According to the latest statistics, around 274.2 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.3 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 10,214,790 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,984,921 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 297,203 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.