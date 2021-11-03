All flights redirected to Nizhny Novgorod head back to Moscow — aviation agency

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. All flights previously redirected to Nizhny Novgorod because of thick fog in Moscow flew to the Russian capital, Russia’s aviation agency reported on Wednesday.

"The Nizhny Novgorod airport is operating normally. Thirty-three planes flew to Moscow, which were previously redirected here because of dense fog in Moscow on November 2, 2021. Furthermore, land transportation for some passengers has been organized by the airport along with the airlines to solve the current situation," the agency noted.

Russia’s aviation agency also added that planes were taking off and landing at Moscow’s airports without weather restrictions.