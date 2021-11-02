Twelve journalists killed in Afghanistan over past year, Pajhwok says

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Twelve representatives of media outlets working in Afghanistan have been killed over the past year, according to a report of the Committee to Protect Afghan Journalists (CPJ) on Tuesday.

According to the document cited by Afghanistan’s Pajhwok news agency, over the same period, another 230 journalists in Afghanistan have sustained wounds or have been subject to various forms of violence, beatings or insults. It was noted that since the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) seized power in the country, one employee of a media outlet was killed and 67 instances of force being used against journalists have been recorded.

The committee’s report was published on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists being marked today. The committee urged the interim government formed by the Taliban to create an effective mechanism to ensure the safe operations of the representatives of media outlets and the investigation of the instances of violence against journalists, particularly murders.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.

On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, and gained full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country. On September 6, the Taliban declared a complete victory in Afghanistan and on September 7 formed an interim government that hasn’t yet been officially recognized by any country.