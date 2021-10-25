80% of those claiming they get coronavirus after vaccination bought certificates - expert

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. About 80% of citizens who say that they were vaccinated with Sputnik V, but fell ill with a new coronavirus infection in a severe form, simply bought their vaccination certificates, Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya Center (developer of Sputnik V vaccine), told TASS.

"If those who allegedly got vaccinated with Sputnik V become seriously ill after that, as the data show, these are people who, unfortunately, used the certificates they bought, fake certificates. 80% among them are those who bought certificates," he said.

Gintsburg explained that it is possible to check whether a person was vaccinated with Sputnik V or not with the help of a special analysis for the presence of drug markers.

"We see that people lack these markers in 80% of cases."

The expert also suggested that the cases of buying vaccination certificates that became publicly known today are only part of what actually happens.

"People spend money, and then they get sick and die for their own money. They deceive themselves. Apparently, their vision changes. They start to believe that they are really vaccinated and weaken all quarantine restrictions. As a result of these behavioral changes the risk of getting ill increases dramatically. In addition, they put others in mortal danger," he concluded.