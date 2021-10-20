Putin has not got revaccinated against COVID yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection, but he will vaccinate when his doctors consider it necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"The President has not got revaccinated yet. We will let you know when he does. He will do it when the doctors inform him that it can be done," he explained.

Putin was vaccinated against COVID in spring, he received the first component of the vaccine on March 23 and the second - on April 14. During his live question and answer session with Russian citizens Putin said that he was vaccinated with Sputnik V.