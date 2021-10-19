COVID incidence going up in 79 Russian regions — sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. COVID-19 incidence is currently on the rise in 79 Russian regions, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Tuesday.

"We observe incidence growth from 2.5% in the Republic of Komi to 45.9% in the Smolensk region in 79 regions," she said, adding that the coronavirus situation is stable in six regions, with no upwards dynamics.

To date, 8,060,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,040,481 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 225,325 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.