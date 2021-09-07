Experts to decide on compatibility of flue and COVID vaccination this week

SARATOV, September 7. /TASS/. A decision on the compatibility of vaccination against flu and the coronavirus infection will be taken later this week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"The immunology commission will meet later this week to take a decision based on all the data. Earlier, specialists decided to separate [vaccination against flu and COVID]. Today, we have new data on safety, so, the immunology commission is to take a decision on compatibility this week," he said.

According to Murashko, vaccination against flu has already kicked off in Russia.

Director of the National Medical Research Center for Therapy and Prevention and the Russian health ministry’s chief visiting therapist Oksana Drapkina said earlier that vaccination against flu is possible four weeks after the second shot of a coronavirus vaccine.