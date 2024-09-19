Moscow International Film Festival announces its dates for 2025

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The 47th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) will be held on April 17-24 in 2025, its press service told TASS.

"The Moscow International Film Festival announces the dates for 2025 - the 47th edition of the MIFF will be held on April 17-24. The Oktyabr (October) Cinema Center will traditionally become its main venue," the press service noted.

The MIFF organizers promise to later inform about the dates of accepting applications for participation in competition and out-of-competition programs in 2025.

The festival annually shows more than 200 films in 10 Moscow cinemas, including Russian and world premieres. The Moscow International Film Festival not only demonstrates the diversity of modern cinematography, but also opens new perspectives for its development, setting trends for the future. As the press service recalled, the 46th edition of the MIFF welcomed 39,000 spectators and featured films from 56 countries in both competition and out-of-competition programs.

The main prize of the festival, Golden Saint George, is awarded for the best film of the competition program and for contribution into the world cinema art. Among other awards are the Silver Saint George, the special prize For Contribution to the World Cinema art, and I Believe. Konstantin Stanislavsky.