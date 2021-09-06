UK court adjourns hearing on Russian tycoon Oleg Tinkov’s extradition to US for October 14

LONDON, September 6. /TASS/. The hearing on the extradition of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov to the U.S., which was to take place at the Westminster Magistrates Court in London on September 7-8, has been rescheduled for October 14, an official with the court told TASS on Monday.

"It [the hearing] has been rescheduled and now it is 14 October. Both parties wanted an adjournment so the judge agreed to adjourn it," the official said adding that relevant decision had been made on Friday, September 3.

In late February 2020, the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) submitted a claim with a court in London against Tinkov accusing him of filing a false tax return and underreporting his income, when he renounced his US citizenship in 2013. Cumulatively, he faces up to six years in prison on US federal charges.

The Westminster Magistrates Court in London, which is considering the case, released the businessman on bail to the tune of 20 million pounds ($28 mln). He was obliged to hand over his Russian and Cypriot passports, as well as Italian documents that he had to the police, and was ordered not to leave London and its outskirts.

Later, Tinkov said that he had been diagnosed with acute leukemia and that he would continue to fight for his life, while his legal team was preparing to defend him in court. On April 2, 2020, a representative of Tinkov announced that the founder of the Tinkoff Group had resigned as chairman of the board of directors in order to focus on his health. Last December, Oleg Tinkov announced that he had beaten leukemia and was in full remission.