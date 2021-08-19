Russia can reach COVID-19 necessary herd immunity this year - Gamaleya Center chief

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The necessary level of the coronavirus herd immunity can be formed in Russia by the end of 2021, head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg believes.

"The process of forming collective immunity is currently going well," he told TASS. "When asked if the necessary level can be reached before the end of this year, Gintsburg noted, "We should make it in time."

According to the scientist, all Russian regions have enough COVID-19 vaccines. "The credit goes to the government and producers. I think not a single governor is now complaining that there are not enough vaccines," he said. "The whole problem now is to make people get vaccinated more actively."

Russia has currently registered four coronavirus vaccines: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and Sputnik Light. Sputnik Light is the only one of them to require one dose.